Phyllis Jean Nelson Hawk Krzeminski

Jim Cheesman

Phyllis Jean Nelson Hawk Krzeminski

Phyllis Jean Nelson Hawk Krzeminski, age 92, retired homemaker, former Revenue Officer, and Secretary, died on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020.

A native of Southern Illinois and Jacksonville, Illinois, she lived in Florida for 60 years. She graduated from Brown’s Business College, Jacksonville, Illinois in 1945.

Survivors include son, Nelson G. Hawk of Lawrenceville, Georgia; son, Mark B. Hawk of Knoxville, Tennessee; five grand-children; and five great-grand-children. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Glen G. Hawk; and her second husband, Leo F. Krzeminski.

Arrangements provided by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services in Lady Lake, Florida, 352-753-8373. In lieu of flowers, send donations to the Cornerstone Hospice in Leesburg, Florida.

