Rear-end collision snarls traffic on Rolling Acres Road in Lady Lake

David Towns

A rear-end collision snarled traffic Monday afternoon on Rolling Acres Road in Lady Lake.

A Ro-Mac Building Supply truck had been northbound on Rolling Acres Road near the Ro-Mac facility at 12:37 p.m. when it was struck in the rear by a 2011 Ford pickup driven by 49-year-old Brian Keith Boyer of Lady Lake, according to preliminary information from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Lady Lake police were on the scene of the crash on Rolling Acres Road.

The Ro-Mac truck was driven by 32-year-old Lonnie Eugene Allen of Coleman.

A third vehicle, driven by 61-year-old Susan Mary Kehler of The Villages, was also involved in the accident.

The Ford pickup was towed from the scene.

