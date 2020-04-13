Rear-end collision snarls traffic on Rolling Acres Road in Lady Lake

A rear-end collision snarled traffic Monday afternoon on Rolling Acres Road in Lady Lake.

A Ro-Mac Building Supply truck had been northbound on Rolling Acres Road near the Ro-Mac facility at 12:37 p.m. when it was struck in the rear by a 2011 Ford pickup driven by 49-year-old Brian Keith Boyer of Lady Lake, according to preliminary information from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The Ro-Mac truck was driven by 32-year-old Lonnie Eugene Allen of Coleman.

A third vehicle, driven by 61-year-old Susan Mary Kehler of The Villages, was also involved in the accident.

The Ford pickup was towed from the scene.