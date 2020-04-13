Button text
Teen arrested after allegedly attempting to steal items at Wal-Mart in The Villages

Meta Minton

Isaiah Keith Harris

A teen was arrested after allegedly attempting to steal items from Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Isaiah Keith Harris, 19, of Summerfield, was arrested shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday on a charge of theft after a loss prevention officer spotted him “acting nervous” in the sporting goods department of the store, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He had placed several items in a shopping cart and attempted to leave through the grocery department without paying for the items. The value of the items was $249.

The Casper, Wyo. native was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $100 bond.

