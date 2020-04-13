Wife reportedly declares ‘game on’ during brawl with husband in The Villages

A wife reportedly declared “game on” during a brawl with her husband in The Villages.

Roberta Ann Schenpp, 52, had gotten into an argument with her husband Sunday evening at their home at 3144 Hinton Place in the Village of Fenney, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Schnepp’s husband told police that he had walked outside to distance himself from his wife during the argument.

She told police that during the argument, her husband spit in her face. She declared “game on” and used her right hand to strike the left side of his face, the report said.

Schnepp demonstrated for a police officer the manner in which she had delivered the slap to her husband’s face. His “face was flushed and red,” the officer wrote in the report.

She was arrested on a charge of domestic battery. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $50 bond.

The Michigan couple purchased their home in The Villages in 2018 for $470,000.