Wildwood construction projects move forward despite COVID-19

Construction projects in Wildwood continue to move forward aggressively despite the COVID-19 shutdown.

The city hall annex project now is advancing. Commissioners approved payments for other projects Monday at a meeting held with conference calls and broadcast over the GoToMeeting app.

Villages Southern Oaks construction also is continuing and commissioners approved the final plant for Unit 47, consisting of 135 single-family homes north of the Florida Turnpike and east of Warm Springs Avenue.

The Oxford water treatment plan now is operational, renovation of a former school acquired by the city is under way and the police headquarters building is speeding toward completion.

The annex project, which features exterior renovation on the front of the building, stalled after it generated only a single $270,000 bid that was considered too high.

City Manager Jason McHugh said the project was revived as a change order to the police headquarters project for $242,196 under the supervision of Charles Perry Partners, the at-risk construction manager for the police station.

Although some work remains, the $7.6-million Oxford water treatment plant, which provides fresh water to the northern part of the city, now is operational. Substantial completion was delayed five months due water quality concerns. McHugh said those concerns proved unfounded.

Mayor Ed Wolf praised utility director Mark Odell for his caution in bringing the plant on line.

A $450,000 design contract has been awarded to Kimley-Horn Associates Inc. to plan a water main extension. A state proposal to provide funding for a Millennium Park reclaimed water line extension was withdrawn due to COVID-19 issues.

The $7-million police headquarters is on track for completion in July on the southwest corner of U.S. 301 and County Road 462 West. Police officers have worked out of several locations, including a temporary trailer on the old station site, since an electrical fire severely damaged the former police station in October 2018.

Substantial completion is expected in September for a $1.9-million improvement project at Martin Luther King Jr. Park on the city’s west side.

Perry Roofing was the low bidder to install a new roof for $218,000 at the former North Sumter Primary School, which was acquired by the city last year. Total cost is $2.5 million to upgrade the former school for city use.

Commissioners also voted to pay a $56,000 bill for a $566,000 project for street improvements on Gamble Street, a project funded by a Community Development Block Grant.