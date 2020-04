A 56-year-old woman was trauma alerted to Ocala Regional Medical Center with a broken leg on Tuesday morning after crashing her bicycle on the Lake Sumter bridge.

The woman, who was riding with a friend, broke her femur in the 8:47 a.m. accident. She was treated by paramedics from The Villages Public Safety Department and Sumter County EMS.

The incident took place at the foot of the bridge near the cottage homes nestled against Lake Sumter, not far from Lake Sumter Landing.