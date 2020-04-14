Daily Sun production plant workers help police nab driver who fled crash

Workers at The Villages Daily Sun production plant helped police nab a driver who fled the scene of a crash in The Villages.

Ronald Wayne Hoskins Jr., 42, of Leesburg, drove away from the scene of an accident which occurred at about 8 p.m. Thursday at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Avenida Central, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The crash damaged the front of a gray 2019 Ford Flex with Wisconsin license plates and left one person injured.

A witness following Hoskins’ 2003 dark blue Chevy Trailblazer as it traveled through the parking lot of Target at Rolling Acres Plaza and made a right turn onto Rolling Acres Road. He stopped in the parking lot of the Daily Sun production facility on Rolling Acres Road, parked his vehicle and began walking away. The witness and Daily Sun employees detained Hoskins until police arrived on the scene.

A check revealed that Hoskins’ driver’s license has been revoked since 2015 due to two driving under the influence convictions and seven convictions for driving while license suspended.

Hoskins was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of a crash, driving while license suspended and reckless driving. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $16,000 bond.