Jealous girlfriend arrested after finding man with gal pal

Meta Minton

Julia Lueallen

A jealous girlfriend was arrested after finding the father of her children with a gal pal at their home in the The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake.

Julia Lueallen, 26, arrived home at about 2 p.m. Saturday and her boyfriend put his foot in front of the apartment door to block her from opening it, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. While he was blocking the door, another woman ran out the sliding glass doors in the back.

Lueallen punched the man, with whom she has two children, using her fist in which she held a set of keys, the report said. He suffered a laceration to the chin and there was blood on his shirt.

She was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Lake County Jail. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.

