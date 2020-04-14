type here...
Kathleen Theresa Wescott

Staff Report

Kathleen Wescott

Kathleen Theresa Wescott of The Villages, Florida passed away peacefully with her husband John by her side on April 12, 2020. She was the loving and devoted wife of her high school sweetheart John L Wescott for 60 years.  Although they didn’t meet until high school, they were born within a day of each other in West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA.  Kathleen attended Chatham College in Pittsburgh.

Kathleen was born on July 13, 1939.  She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Mildred Sheedy and her daughter Karen.

Kathleen is survived by her husband, John Wescott and two daughters Marjorie and husband Louis Arcangelo, Amy and husband Patrick Garvey; grandchildren, Michael Arcangelo, his wife Sarah, John Arcangelo, Katianna Arcangelo, Joshua Wolfberg, Cayla Wolfberg and Sophia Wolfberg.  She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them.  Kathleen especially loved her role as Grandma and constantly said how proud she was of all her grandchildren.

A private service was held. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.  In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Cornerstone Hospice and Palliative Care, The Villages, FL. (cornerstonehospice.org) in Kathleen’s name.

