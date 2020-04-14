Let’s take action on terrible golf course conditions

To the Editor:

After the continuing decline of the playing conditions at Havana golf courses I decided enough was enough and called the Golf and Country Club Administration office. I explained the purpose of my call to the lady who answered the phone. The tee boxes have very little grass, the fairways are bare or less then 1/4 inch in length grass, fringe around the greens were disgusting. She referred me to David Williams, one of the two golf managers. I left him a message and expected a return call. No return call has come so here I am asking for the golfers who are tired of the playing conditions continuing this downward spiral to voice their concerns to David William at 352-753-3396. Just maybe by banding together we can get come action.

Bill Kincaid

Village of Poinciana