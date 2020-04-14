type here...
Motorcyclist jailed after chase ends in crash on Historic Side of The Villages

Meta Minton

Jonathan James Petrone

A motorcyclist was arrested after a chase ended in a crash on the Historic Side of The Villages.

An officer was parked in the median on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Main Street at Spanish Springs after 11 p.m. Monday when a motorcycle sped by at 90 miles per hour, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The officer activated his emergency lights and began chasing the motorcycle, which ran a red light while turning onto Griffin Avenue. The motorcycle then proceeded through the Jeffrey Gate on the Historic Side. The officer lost sight of the motorcycle and ended the chase.

Construction is taking place at the Shay Gate on the Historic Side of The Villages.

Another officer found that the motorcycle had crashed near the Shay Gate, where construction is taking place for the addition of a bathroom for the gate attendant.  The motorcyclist was identified as 27-year-old Jonathan Petrone of Ocklawaha.

He was arrested on charge of fleeing a law enforcement officer. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

