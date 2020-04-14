type here...
Paul S. McCormic

Staff Report

Paul McCormic

Paul S. McCormic, 87, of Wildwood, went to be with the Lord Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Paul was born January 14, 1933, in Wildwood to Daniel B. and Marie (Stewart) McCormic. He grew up in Wildwood and Tavares, coon hunting and playing sports. He graduated from Tavares High School with the class of 1951 and later went to the University of Florida where he lettered in cross country as a freshman. Paul was a Korean War Veteran with the U.S. Navy serving on the USS Tarawa and earning the rank of First-Class Petty Officer Aviation Electrician’s Mate Airman. He was the retired owner of J.C. McCormic, Inc in Wildwood.

Paul was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church of Wildwood and the American Legion, Post 18 in Wildwood. He was a true Florida Cracker and enjoyed raising cattle as well as supporting our youth in both the FFA and 4-H. After retiring, Paul took up woodworking and made beautiful carvings of water fowl along with making several pieces of furniture for family members. Lately, he especially enjoyed the peaceful tranquility of his back porch, watching wildlife, feeding his Koi fish in the water pond and reflecting on God’s treasures bestowed upon him.

Survivors include his loving wife of 65 years, Gerry; children, Lynn Alexander (Neil) of Smyrna, TN, Beth Massey (Jimmy) of Yalaha and Patty Wells (Larry) of Lake Panasoffkee; grandchildren, Tori Carr, Jason Massey, Patrick Massey, Carson Wells and Colt Wells; great-grandchildren, Hadley Carr, James Massey, Connor Massey, Mary Francis Massey, Benjamin Massey and Tuff Wells; sister-in-law Judy Paul; nieces Kathy McCormick Gregory and Becky McCormick Barber; nephews, Dan McCormic, Danny McCormick, Michael McCormick and Billy McCormick; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.

Due to the current Covid 19 situation, a mandated limited immediate family service will be held in the First Baptist Church of Wildwood with streaming available to the public at 11:00AM, Thursday, April 16, 2020. Please go to www.fbcwildwood.org from the comfort and safety of your home. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Wildwood.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, that friends and family consider an offering to the youth group at FBC Wildwood.

 

