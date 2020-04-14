type here...
Subscribe to our email newsletter

Premier Medical Associates planning driveway-based ice cream dance party

Larry D. Croom

The first healthcare provider in The Villages to offer drive-through COVID-19 testing for patients with symptoms of the virus is preparing for a series of “life is sweet” events.

Premier Medical Associates is encouraging Villagers to nominate their streets for a special ice cream dance party. Residents will be able to participate in their own driveways while still practicing social distancing during the Coronavirus crisis.

The winners of the events, hosted by Premier Medical and other healthcare partners, will enjoy special visits by an ice cream truck playing music and offering ice cream sundaes and Italian ice for a $5 donation. Sumter Place also will provide meals to go for an additional $5. The proceeds will benefit first responders, nurses and healthcare medical office staff.

In addition, Premier Medical will be awarding “Re-Invent Me Spa Bucks” to everyone who dances in their driveways during the event. Once the COVID-19 pandemic is over, those can be used for some much-needed “self care.”

Those wishing to nominate their streets can send emails to info@pmacare.com. Write “Hump Day Madness” in the subject line and explain why you think you and your neighbors are deserving of the ice cream and dance party. Remember, all social distancing protocols will be in place throughout the event.

The first party will take place this Wednesday on Dunkirk Trail in the Village of Hadley. The residents are being honored for the internal structure they have put in place to help those in the neighborhood take care of each other. Other parties also will take place on Wednesdays, also known as “Hump Day.”

Premier Medical Associates was the first healthcare provider in The Villages to offer drive-through testing for the COVID-19 virus. That testing for patients with symptoms still is taking place at 1580 Santa Barbara Blvd. near Freedom Pointe. Those wishing to be tested must first take part in a tele-visit so a physician can determine if it’s warranted. Call (352) 259-2159 or visit www.premiermedicalassociates.com for more information.

Related Articles

News

69 Villagers test positive for COVID-19 along with 2-year-old in Marion County

The number of Villagers suffering from COVID-19 rose to 69 Monday – the same day as a two-year-old was reported positive in Marion County.
Read more
News

Area residents can support those on front lines of COVID-19 crisis by ringing bells

Villagers and area residents are being encouraged to support those on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis with a special bell-ringing event.
Read more
News

Premier Medical Associates remains committed to COVID-19 testing in The Villages

The first healthcare provider in The Villages to offer testing for COVID-19 is still doing its part to check patients who are showing symptoms of the virus.
Read more

Top Story

News

Premier Medical Associates planning driveway-based ice cream dance party

Villagers are encouraged to nominate their streets for the special event that will benefit first responders and healthcare providers.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Family Of Sandhill Cranes On Evans Prairie Golf Course

Check out this family of sandhill cranes passing through the green of the second hole at the Evans Prairie Osprey golf course. Thanks to...
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Quit beating up on Morses over amenity fees

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it’s time to quit beating up on the Morse family over the collection of amenity fees.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Man charged with DUI after eating marijuana during Summerfield traffic stop

A Gainesville man who was stopped in Summerfield for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and admitted to eating marijuana to hide it from a Marion County sheriff’s deputy is behind bars.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing gives up on take-out business

A restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing has given up on its fledgling take-out service in the survival of the fittest fight in the era of the Coronavirus.
Read more
Load more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Kathleen Theresa Wescott

Kathleen Wescott especially loved her role as Grandma and constantly said how proud she was of all her grandchildren.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

49,752FansLike
3,424FollowersFollow
2,269FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
few clouds
89.3 ° F
94 °
84 °
52 %
2.5mph
20 %
Tue
90 °
Wed
88 °
Thu
72 °
Fri
80 °
Sat
86 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment