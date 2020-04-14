Premier Medical Associates planning driveway-based ice cream dance party

The first healthcare provider in The Villages to offer drive-through COVID-19 testing for patients with symptoms of the virus is preparing for a series of “life is sweet” events.

Premier Medical Associates is encouraging Villagers to nominate their streets for a special ice cream dance party. Residents will be able to participate in their own driveways while still practicing social distancing during the Coronavirus crisis.

The winners of the events, hosted by Premier Medical and other healthcare partners, will enjoy special visits by an ice cream truck playing music and offering ice cream sundaes and Italian ice for a $5 donation. Sumter Place also will provide meals to go for an additional $5. The proceeds will benefit first responders, nurses and healthcare medical office staff.

In addition, Premier Medical will be awarding “Re-Invent Me Spa Bucks” to everyone who dances in their driveways during the event. Once the COVID-19 pandemic is over, those can be used for some much-needed “self care.”

Those wishing to nominate their streets can send emails to info@pmacare.com. Write “Hump Day Madness” in the subject line and explain why you think you and your neighbors are deserving of the ice cream and dance party. Remember, all social distancing protocols will be in place throughout the event.

The first party will take place this Wednesday on Dunkirk Trail in the Village of Hadley. The residents are being honored for the internal structure they have put in place to help those in the neighborhood take care of each other. Other parties also will take place on Wednesdays, also known as “Hump Day.”

Premier Medical Associates was the first healthcare provider in The Villages to offer drive-through testing for the COVID-19 virus. That testing for patients with symptoms still is taking place at 1580 Santa Barbara Blvd. near Freedom Pointe. Those wishing to be tested must first take part in a tele-visit so a physician can determine if it’s warranted. Call (352) 259-2159 or visit www.premiermedicalassociates.com for more information.