Quit beating up on Morses over amenity fees

To the Editor:

I have lived in The Villages for 15 years, don’t know any of the Morse family and have never met any of the family, worked 30 hours/week to pay my way through college and 70-100 hours/week running my own business, but am getting damned tired of some people saying, “Let the Morse family pay for it” when the fact seems to be they just want somebody else to pay for their retirement.

As an uncle of mine used to say, “If you don’t want to pay the piper, stay out of the parade.”

Lon Bohnstedt

Village of Sunset Pointe