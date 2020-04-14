State announces extension of expiring driver’s licenses due to COVID-19

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles has announced a series of extensions due to the Coronavirus:

• Extend the effective period of driver licenses and identification cards with expiration dates on or after March 16, 2020, through April 15, 2020, for 60 days.

• Extend the effective period of driver licenses and identification cards with expiration dates on or after April 16, 2020, through April 30, 2020, for 30 days.

• In conjunction with the waiver issued by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, extend through June 30, 2020, the effective period of commercial driver licenses and commercial driver instructional permits with expiration dates on or after March 16, 2020.



• Waive the delinquent renewal fees during the extension periods for these driver licenses/permits.

• Waive “in-person” Driving Under the Influence (DUI) program client interviews, evaluations, case monitoring, supervision, meetings, and educational courses pursuant to section 322.292(4), Florida Statutes, and rule 15A-10.027, Florida Administrative Code, until April 30, 2020. In lieu of “in-person” interactions, DUI programs may use distance learning methodologies.

• In conjunction with the waiver issued by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, waive through June 30, 2020, the requirements under section 322.59, Florida Statutes, that a person who holds a commercial driver license have a medical examination and certification, provided the commercial driver has proof of a valid medical certification that was issued for a period of 90 days or longer and that expired on or after March 1, 2020.

• Extend the effective period of apportioned vehicle registrations under the International Registration Plan with the expiration date of April 30, 2020, for thirty (30) days.

• Waive delinquent renewal fees during the extension period for these apportioned vehicle registrations.

• In conjunction with the Emergency Declaration issued by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, suspend through May 15, 2020, the enforcement of the registration requirements pursuant to sections 316.545(4) and 320.0715, Florida Statutes, for commercial motor vehicles that enter Florida to provide emergency services or supplies; transport emergency equipment, supplies, or personnel; or transport FEMA mobile homes or office style mobile homes into or from Florida.

• In conjunction with the Emergency Declaration issued by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, suspend through May 15, 2020, the enforcement of the licensing and registration requirements under the International Fuel Tax Agreement pursuant to Chapter 207, Florida Statutes, and the International Registration Plan pursuant to section 320.0715, Florida Statutes, for motor carriers or drivers operating commercial motor vehicles that are properly registered in other jurisdictions and are participating in emergency relief efforts through the transportation of equipment and supplies or providing other assistance in the form of emergency services.

• In conjunction with the Emergency Declaration issued by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, suspend through May 15, 2020, the enforcement of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations (FMCSA), Parts 390-399, except as otherwise restricted by current FMCSA declarations, for motor carriers and drivers providing direct assistance in support of relief efforts related to the COVID-19 outbreaks.