What if I test positive for Coronavirus?

As more test positive for the Coronavirus, there are often questions about what you can do to help prevent the spread of the virus if you have it.

What to do if you test positive for COVID-19

The first thing you should do if you test positive for COVID-19 is stay home. While home, you should keep track of your symptoms, get rest and stay hydrated. Ask your health care provider about pain or fever medication, and follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance for at-home care: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/.

When tracking your symptoms (fever, cough, or shortness of breath), you should look at whether your symptoms are getting better or worse. If you think your symptoms are worse than a common cold or mild flu, call your healthcare provider or nearby emergency room. Based on what you report, you may be advised to leave your home to seek medical care.

COVID-19 and your household

If you share a home with others, it’s important that you don’t also share COVID-19. Stay away from others and isolate in a separate room. Ideally, you would also use a separate bathroom that others in your household would not use while you are sick. Everyone in your home should practice good hand and face hygiene. This means:

· Cover your coughs and sneezes with your inside elbow and a tissue. Throw the tissue away after it’s been used.

· Wash your hands often with soap and water.

· Don’t touch your face.

· Wear a facemask when taking care of someone who is sick.

· Don’t share personal things and household items.

· Clean all “high-touch” surfaces – door knobs, counters, refrigerator handles, etc. – every day.

People outside your household

If you’ve been in close contact with people outside of your home in the last two weeks, tell them you have COVID-19. To stop the spread of COVID-19 in the community, these individuals should:

· Stay home for 14 days starting with the day they last saw you.

· Practice social distancing. If they must leave home, they should keep at least 6 feet between themselves and others.

· Monitor and keep track of possible COVID-19 symptoms in themselves.