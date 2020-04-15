type here...
CDD 9 asked to amend boundaries to annex new Lofts at Brownwood

Meta Minton

Community Development District 9 is being asked to amend its existing boundaries to take in the new Lofts at Brownwood.
The CDD 9 Board of Supervisors will consider the annexation of the Lofts at Brownwood during a meeting at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 16 at the District Office at Lake Sumter Landing.

The Lofts at Brownwood will bring apartment style living to The Villages.

Most CDD meetings that would have been held this month in The Villages have been canceled due to social distancing concerns as a result of the Coronavirus. However, the CDD 9 meeting is moving forward and is open to the public.
The vast majority of the nearly 1,300 acres of CDD 9 are located south of County Road 466 and north of Hillsborough Trail. It includes the villages of Sanibel, Fernandina, Gilchrist and Pinellas.
However, CDD 9 also includes the Haciendas of Mission Hills, located south of County Road 466 on the shores of Lake Sumter, and the Atwood Bungalows, located near Brownwood. Neither of those touch the main section of CDD 9. Likewise, the Lofts at Brownwood would not be part of the main geographic section of CDD 9.
CDD 9 currently includes 5,409 home sites. There are 3,924 standard homes, 1,282 villas and 203 Premier home.

The bulk of Community Development District 9 is located south of County Road 466A and north of Hillsborough Trail. CDD 9 also includes the Haciendas of Mission Hills and the Atwood Bungalows.

The Lofts at Brownwood, still under construction, will offer 265 units of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. The residents will have full access to amenities in The Villages. The residents of the Lofts at Brownwood will pay amenity fees directly to the Developer.
The annexation of the Lofts at Brownwood to CDD 9 is being requested by the Developer.
“The Developer has agreed to provide sufficient funds to the District to reimburse the District for any expenditures including, but not limited to, legal, engineering and other consultant fees, filing fees, administrative, and other expenses if any,” District Manager Richard Baier wrote in a memo to the CDD 9 supervisors.
The CDD 9 supervisors are:
Jack Reimer
jack.reimer@districtgov.org
751-6846
Dave Green
dave.green@districtgov.org
813-334-7488
Kent Kluver
kent.kluver@districtgov.org
563-920-0878
Don ‘Smoke’ Hickman
don.hickman@districtgov.org
430-1182
Steve Brown
steve.brown@districtgov.org
633-6073

