Detectives hunting for bandit who hit Villages Wal-Mart and fled in stolen van

Sumter County sheriff’s detectives are seeking help in catching a thief who ripped off The Villages Wal-Mart and then fled in a stolen vehicle.

The suspect in the video above is accused of going to the store, located at Buffalo Ridge Plaza, on March 9 at about 2:15 p.m. and filling a shopping cart full of items. He then left the store without paying for the merchandise and drove off in a stolen gray Dodge minivan, a sheriff’s office report states.

Anyone with information about the crime or the suspect is asked to contact Detective DeArmond at (352) 793-2621 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) case #1259.