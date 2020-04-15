type here...
Subscribe to our email newsletter

Detectives hunting for bandit who hit Villages Wal-Mart and fled in stolen van

Larry D. Croom

Sumter County sheriff’s detectives are seeking help in catching a thief who ripped off The Villages Wal-Mart and then fled in a stolen vehicle.

The suspect in the video above is accused of going to the store, located at Buffalo Ridge Plaza, on March 9 at about 2:15 p.m. and filling a shopping cart full of items. He then left the store without paying for the merchandise and drove off in a stolen gray Dodge minivan, a sheriff’s office report states.

Anyone with information about the crime or the suspect is asked to contact Detective DeArmond at (352) 793-2621 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) case #1259.

Related Articles

Business

Winn-Dixie picks up grocery tabs for first responders and healthcare workers

First responders and healthcare workers shopping at Winn-Dixie stores in The Villages and the surrounding area enjoyed quite a surprise on Monday night.
Read more
Business

Fresh Market requiring all customers to wear masks amid COVID-19 crisis

A high-end grocery store in The Villages became the first such business Tuesday to require all of its customers to wear masks amid the Coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
News

Golf cart driver suffers head trauma in crash

A golf cart driver suffered a head trauma in a crash on a rainy roadway this afternoon in The Villages.
Read more

Top Story

Crime

Detectives hunting for bandit who hit Villages Wal-Mart and fled in stolen van

Sumter County sheriff’s detectives are seeking help in catching a thief who ripped off The Villages Wal-Mart and then fled in a stolen vehicle.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Gorgeous Sunrise Over The Village of Hacienda

Check out this gorgeous sunrise over the Village of Hacienda. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing his photo! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Villager offers John Prine-style take on mainstream media

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Charlotte man offers a John Prine-style take on mainstream media.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Detectives hunting for bandit who hit Villages Wal-Mart and fled in stolen van

Sumter County sheriff’s detectives are seeking help in catching a thief who ripped off The Villages Wal-Mart and then fled in a stolen vehicle.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Winn-Dixie picks up grocery tabs for first responders and healthcare workers

First responders and healthcare workers shopping at Winn-Dixie stores in The Villages and the surrounding area enjoyed quite a surprise on Monday night.
Read more
Load more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Lillian Claire Nadeau

Lillian Nadeau was an accomplished seamstress and loved to crochet. She loved playing card games, bunco at numerous recreation centers in The Villages.  I
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

49,756FansLike
3,424FollowersFollow
2,271FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
light rain
70.9 ° F
83 °
62.6 °
88 %
3.9mph
90 %
Wed
83 °
Thu
67 °
Fri
80 °
Sat
83 °
Sun
87 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment