Fresh Market requiring all customers to wear masks amid COVID-19 crisis

A high-end grocery store in The Villages became the first such business Tuesday to require all of its customers to wear masks amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Fresh Market, located at 3740 Wedgewood Lane near The Villages Charter School, made the announcement on Easter Sunday. The popular grocer also is requiring all of its employees to wear face coverings.

Fresh Market instituted the new requirement in accordance guidelines put out by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Click HERE to see the CDC’s instructions on the use of cloth face coverings and how to make them.

Fresh Market also is encouraging customers to sanitize their hands before and after putting on their masks. They should make sure the mask fits snugly and includes multiple layers of fabric. And when removing them, customers are reminded to grab their masks by the straps, not the mouth area.