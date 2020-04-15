type here...
Golf cart driver suffers head trauma in crash

Meta Minton

A golf cart driver suffered a head trauma in a crash on a rainy roadway this afternoon in The Villages.

There was rain falling when the golf cart collided with a white Buick Encore.

The crash occurred at 3:32 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of St. Charles Place and Tamarind Grove Run in the Village of St. James.

Emergency personnel were at the scene of the crash at St. Charles Place and Tamarind Grove Run.

The golf cart collided with a white Buick Encore, resulting in a head injury to the driver of the golf cart. The driver of the golf cart was trauma alerted to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

The investigation has been turned over to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Villages Public Safety Department, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and Community Watch also responded to the scene.

Kart Aide was also at the scene to tow the golf cart.

