Intoxicated Wildwood man arrested after alleged attempted rake attack

An intoxicated Wildwood man was arrested after an alleged attempted rake attack.

Walter Lewis Hill, 59, was arrested Tuesday night after a traffic stop at Warm Springs Avenue and U.S. 301 near the Village of Fenney.

Hill had been transported to a local hospital after the altercation Saturday afternoon.

When Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene, a “highly intoxicated” Hill was washing his face with a hose. He had blood dripping from his face onto his shirt, according to an arrest report. When a deputy asked Hill what had happened, he offered an odd explanation.

“I ran into a situation with a jitterbug, I could of beat his ass but I didn’t,” Hill told the deputy.

EMS personnel were called to the scene to treat Hill’s injuries and transported him to a local hospital.

Hill had been armed with a rake with a long wooden handle and four metal prongs. The rake was positioned on his shoulder like a baseball bat and he was within four feet of another man. He rushed Hill and pushed him to the ground. Hill attempted to pursue the man but Hill fell and struck his face on some concrete steps.

Hill had been released from the hospital and was taken into custody after the traffic stop. He was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.