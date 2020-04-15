Sumter County commissioners reflect on nine deaths due to Coronavirus

Sumter County commissioners Tuesday voted to extend the county’s state of emergency status due to the COVID-19 virus to April 30.

By law, the status, first approved a month ago, expires in seven days unless extended. It allows county officials to take emergency action if needed to protect citizens.

The virus was on the minds of commissioners as they met at the Everglades Recreation Center. Due to social distancing concerns, the chairman, one commissioner and the county attorney sat at a front table while three other commissioners connected by phone.

Ten people, nearly all county employees or officials, were in the meeting room as commissioners raced through the agenda in about 20 minutes. The agenda included three proclamations, contracts and change orders and a budget amendment to solicit bids for a fire hydrant at the animal services building.

County Administrator Bradley Arnold said the county had 112 cases of the virus, but 69 people have recovered. Nine have died and 27 are hospitalized.

“We will get through this,” said board of commissioners chairman Steve Printz. “Take the time to check on your neighbors and make sure they’re doing OK.”

Commissioner Doug Gilpin, who called into the meeting, said he was wearing a mask and he urged people to follow instructions for hand washing and social distancing.

“More than anything, we need to try to stay home,” he said.

People need to show empathy for first responders, doctors and nurses on the front lines, said Commissioner Don Burgess. Commissioner Al Butler said he looks forward to coming out of the crisis.

“I would like to see the next stage of recovery down the line,” he said.

Commissioner Garry Breeden said he finds it “sobering that we have lost nine citizens to the disease.”