Sumter sheriff searching for bandit who stole loaded cart from Villages Wal-Mart

Larry D. Croom

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a thief who made off with a cart-full of items from The Villages Wal-Mart in January.

The man shown in the video above entered the store, located at Buffalo Ridge Plaza, at about 5:30 p.m. and filled a shopping cart full of merchandise. He then walked out of the store without paying for the items and is believed to have fled from the parking lot in a silver pickup truck.

The bandit was described as a middle-aged white male wearing a black sweatshirt, jeans, white tennis shoes and a light-colored ball cap. Anyone with information on the crime or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective DeArmond at (352) 793-2621 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) and reference case #323.

