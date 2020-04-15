The dangers of mail-in voting

To the Editor:

The present topic of public voting is treading in a most dangerous direction. To allow voting by mail opens the doors wide to fraudulent balloting. It is difficult enough with the present system of voting to obtain any real measure of integrity. With the dead voting over the years within our present available methods, widespread cheating is guaranteed! A more honest method would limit voting to one 24 hour event and voters must go to the polls to vote. After voting their finger would be dyed with an ink that lasts for 72 hours.

There are those who will scream to heavens about denying many voters from their “right” to vote. But this is a phony argument as it does not deny anyone the right to vote, it merely describes the voting process in order to ensure the voting was performed by rightful voters in such a process as to increase the likelihood of an honest election.

No one’s “right” is denied.

Joseph Kibitlewski

Spruce Creek South