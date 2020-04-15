Three more tri-county residents succumb to COVID-19 as local death toll hits 19

Three more tri-county residents have succumbed to the Coronavirus.

Two of the victims were residents of Sumter County, where the vast majority of Villages homes are located. One is a 55-year-old woman with no travel history who had been in contact with another COVID-19 patient. She tested positive on March 30. The other one is an 89-year-old man who hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with someone else suffering from the virus. He tested positive this past Tuesday.

The third victim was a resident of Lake County who was identified as an 81-year-old woman with no travel history. She tested positive on April 10 and had been in contact with someone else suffering from the virus.

It’s unclear if any of the latest victims were residents of The Villages, where the number of COVID-19 cases has been holding steady at 69. The Florida Department of Health doesn’t release the communities where those who have died from the virus lived.

All told, 400 patients have been identified in the tri-county area. There have been 19 deaths and 92 people have required care in area hospitals.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, Sumter County was reporting 114 cases of COVID-19. Those patients – 54 percent are men and 46 percent are women – range in age from 18 to 92. There have been 11 deaths and 29 people have required hospital care.

In Lake County, 180 cases of the Coronavirus have been identified. Of those, 49 percent are men, 50 percent are women and one percent is unknown. They range in age from 5 to 86. Five residents have lost their battle with the virus and 48 have been hospitalized.

Marion County is reporting 106 cases of the virus – 47 percent are men and 55 percent are women. They range in age from 2 to 88. Three have died and 14 have required care at area hospitals.

As of Wednesday night, 22,511 positive cases of COVID-19 have been identified across the Sunshine State. There have been 614 deaths and 3,249 people have been hospitalized.