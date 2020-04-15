Villager offers John Prine-style take on mainstream media

To the Editor:

John Prine, one of America’s finest songwriters/poets died the other day from COVID-19. He was just 73. Not much of a voice but he wrote some of the most poignant lyrics ever. “Angel from Montgomery,” “Paradise,” “The Speed of the Sound of Loneliness,” etc. Such beautiful, insightful words.

Since his death last Tuesday, there have been lots of reminiscing about John in the media and this got me to thinking of what he might have thought about the media and the reasons for the current large political divide in America.

I’m making a big assumption but I think he would come have up with something like this, but much better I’m sure.

I was channel hopping the other day

And this is what I found:

According to ABC Trump’s a dirty hound.

But then I switched to FOX news

And this is what they said:

“Trump walks on water, man,

and he can raise the dead.”

Chorus:

Biased news is not the news

It’s opinionated ink.

They don’t just report the news

They tell you what to think.

So, I flipped over to CNN

to hear Chris Cuomo say,

“Trump really messes up,

almost every day.

We are going downhill

and it’s all because of him.

Trump’s a dirty bastard

and the cause of all our sin.”

Biased news is not the news

It’s opinionated ink.

They don’t just report the news

They tell you what to think.

Switching back to FOX news

Where Sean is going strong.

“Trump is our salvation;

he can do no wrong:

To me he’s nearly perfect,

Lock that in your vault.

And if he does make mistakes

It’s someone else’s fault”

Biased news is not the news

It’s opinionated ink.

They don’t just report the news

They tell you what to think.

OK, let’s go to NBC and the Rachel Maddow show.

Her bottom line, as always, Trump has got to go!

How can our country

survive in times so bad?

With a leader so incompetent,

so silly, so sad.

Biased news is not the news

It’s opinionated ink.

They don’t just report the news

They tell you what to think.

Watch CNN or ABC

And trump’s a bumbling fool.

But go to FOX and you will see,

he’s smart – he’s wise, he’s cool.

Obviously, he can’t be both

To me the truth would seem,

He’s neither fool nor sage my friend,

He’s somewhere in between.

Biased news is not the news

It’s opinionated ink.

They don’t just report the news

They tell you what to think.

OK, it ain’t John Prine, but I think John would have liked it. You gotta do something during lockdown.

Douglas Stenzel

Village of Charlotte