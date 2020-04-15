type here...
Villager ticketed in crash that sends golf cart driver to hospital

Meta Minton

A Villager was ticketed in a crash in which a golf cart driver suffered a head trauma.

David Michael Makarewicz, 68, of the Village of Fernandina, had been driving a tan 2017 Yamaha golf cart at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday when he was hit by a white 2015 Buick Encore driven by 66-year-old Pamela Claire Maroney of the Village of Duval, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver of this white Buick was ticketed in the crash.

Maroney had been eastbound on Tamarind Grove Run at its intersection with St. Charles Place when she ran a stop sign and hit the golf cart. Makarewicz swerved to try to avoid the collision and as a result the golf cart hit the side of the Buick SUV, the report said. It had been raining at the time of the accident.

Makarewicz was transported by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

The golf cart was towed from the scene by Kart Aide.

Maroney was ticketed for running the stop sign. Last year, Maroney lost her driver’s license for six months after she was found with a half-empty 200ml bottle of Smirnoff vodka under the seat of her Buick which was parked at Cody’s at Lake Sumter Landing.

