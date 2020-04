To the Editor:

We sit in the center of a tinderbox with over a quarter-million seniors, the most vulnerable to COVID-19. Social separation is our first line of defense, yet many of our neighbors insist on playing (which I dearly love).

Anyone who believes all these people observe the six-foot advisory have their head in the sand. when the tinderbox catches fire and The Villages becomes a death zone we will know who to blame.

Stay home!

Del Lasley

Village of Alhambra