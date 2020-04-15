Winn-Dixie picks up grocery tabs for first responders and healthcare workers

First responders and healthcare workers shopping at Winn-Dixie stores in The Villages and the surrounding area enjoyed quite a surprise on Monday night.

That’s because the popular chain’s parent company, Southeastern Grocers, surprised thousands of “community heroes” by paying for their groceries during one of the designated shopping times set aside for them. The company also paid for groceries for the first responders and healthcare workers in its BI-LO, Fresco y Más and Harveys Supermarket stores as well.

A statement from Southeastern Grocers said the company was inspired by well-known filmmaker and actor Tyler Perry, who recently paid for groceries and essentials for elderly and high-risk customers in 29 Louisiana Winn-Dixie stores.

Winn-Dixie announced in late March that it was going to offer special shopping times – Mondays and Tuesdays from 8-9 p.m. – for first responders and healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our first responders and healthcare providers are working extra-long hours to take care of the community and we want to do our part to take care of them,” said Anthony Hucker, president and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, owner of Winn-Dixie. “We ask that our customers be respectful of this time we have dedicated to our frontline warriors.”

Seniors and high-risk customers can shop at Winn-Dixie from 8–9 a.m. Monday through Friday.