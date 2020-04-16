type here...
72 Villagers test positive for COVID-19 as state tallies 23,340 cases

Larry D. Croom

Seventy-two Villages residents have now tested positive for the Coronavirus – with the overwhelming majority living in the Sumter County portion of the mega-retirement community.

Across the tri-county area, 415 cases of COVID-19 have been identified, with 402 of those people being Florida residents. There have been 19 deaths and 94 people have been hospitalized.

In Sumter County where the vast majority of Villages households are located, 117 residents have tested positive. Of those patients, 53 percent are men, 47 percent are women and 64 are residents of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. The patients range in age from 18 to 92, with the median age being 68. There have been 11 deaths – the most in the tri-county area – and 30 hospitalizations.

The latest cases identified in Sumter County include:

  • A 64-year-old man who recently traveled to New York and other parts of Florida but hadn’t been in contact with any other people suffering from the virus;
  • A 79-year-old woman with no travel history who hadn’t been in contact with any other patients;
  • An 89-year-old man with no travel history who had been in contact with another patient; and
  • A 64-year-old woman who recently traveled to Argentina, California and different parts of Florida and had been in contact with another person with the virus.

Lake County is reporting 186 cases, with 10 of those being among non-residents. Those patients – 49 percent are men, 51 percent are women and seven live in The Villages – range in age from 1 to 86, with a median age of 55. Five people have succumbed to the virus and 50 have received hospital care.
The latest Lake County patients include:

  • A 52-year-old man who recently traveled to New York and other parts of Florida and had been in contact with another patient;
  • A 47-year-old woman with an unknown travel history;
  • A 31-year-old man with an unknown travel history;
  • A 1-year-old boy with an unknown travel history; and
  • A 40-year-old woman with an unknown travel history.

Marion County is reporting 112 COVID-19 cases, with three of those being non-residents. Of those, 44 percent are men, 56 percent are women, one lives in The Villages and 16 reside in Summerfield. They range in age from 2 to 88, with a median age of 50. There have been three deaths and 14 patients have required hospitalization.
It’s unclear if any of the Summerfield patients live in the retirement communities of Del Webb Spruce Creek, Stonecrest or Spruce Creek South, as that information isn’t provided by the Florida Department of Health.
The latest Marion County patients include:

  • A 40-year-old woman with no travel history who had been in contact with someone else suffering from the virus;
  • A 50-year-old man with an unknown travel history;
  • A 31-year-old woman with no travel history who had been in contact with another patient;
  • A 64-year-old woman with no travel history who hadn’t been in contact with any other patients;
  • A 60-year-old woman with no travel history who had been in contact with another Coronavirus patient; and
  • A 60-year-old woman with an unknown travel history.

All told, Florida is reporting 23,340 cases of COVID-19, with 22,674 of those people being Sunshine State residents. There have been 668 deaths and 3,458 people have required hospital care.

72 Villagers test positive for COVID-19 as state tallies 23,340 cases

