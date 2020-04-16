type here...
Elizabeth “Tammy” Rosenborough

Staff Report

Elizabeth Rosenborough

Elizabeth “Tammy” Rosenborough, 82, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020 at her home in The Villages, Florida with family by her side.

Born April 20, 1937 in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, Tammy was the daughter of the late Charles and Caroline Rinker. She was survived by a sister, Nancy Adams, and her soulmate and husband of almost 65 years, Jerry G. Rosenborough. Tammy and Jerry lived a good portion of their lives in Maryland where they raised 5 loving children, Jody Rosenborough, Terry Rosenborough, James Rosenborough, John Rosenborough, and Jennifer McElrath, then retired early and moved to The Villages in 2003, where Tammy quickly got involved with numerous social organizations and made life-long friends. Tammy devoted her life to God, family, and friends.

Tammy was a positive ray of light, full of love and laughter, and treated all life as a blessing from God. She enjoyed her baking, playing games, and boasting about her 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren that were so precious and dear to her. She has made a big impact on our lives, instilling family values and togetherness throughout. Tammy will be deeply missed by all and will forever live in spirit with us.

