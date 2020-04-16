Judith Marie Stafford, age 82, from Union City, PA and an 18 year resident of The Villages, FL, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 after a courageous 2 year battle with cancer.

She is survived by her loving husband Roger L. Stafford; sons Jeffrey E. Stafford and Gary S. Stafford (wife Wanda); grandchildren Michael Chase Stafford, Amberlea Nichole Stafford, Corey Allen Stafford, Amanda Renee Stafford, Aaron Jacob Stafford, and great grandchildren Adam Trusty, Layla Stafford and Graycee Stafford.

She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents Wesley and Frances Allen of Union City, PA.

A service at Florida National Cemetery and a life celebration will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in remembrance of her to the New Covenant United Methodist Church at 3470 Woodridge Dr. The Villages, FL 32162.