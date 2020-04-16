Lake County Fire Rescue to begin sterilizing N95 masks for reuse by first responders

Lake County Fire Rescue will begin the process of sterilizing N95 masks for reuse among first responders in Lake County during the COVID-19 crisis.

In partnership with the Florida Department of Health, the Lake County Office of EMS and Medical Director and the Lake County Office of Public Safety Support, the procured hydrogen peroxide decontamination Unit can sterilize up to 300 masks at once during the three-hour process.

Researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst found that N95 masks sterilized with hydrogen peroxide blocked infectious particles just as effectively as new masks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved N95 sterilization and reuse, which will assist in filling the gap while product manufacturers work to meet the growing demand.

The mask integrity will be routinely evaluated by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. A sample run was completed over the weekend and tested by Advent Health. The test was negative for any bacteria or the virus, proving that the process is successfully sterilizing the masks.

“This will put our first responders at ease knowing that there is a system in place that will ensure an unlimited supply of PPE,” said Lake County Fire Rescue Chief Jim Dickerson.

The Sterilization process is being conducted by Lake County Fire Rescue’s Special Operations Response Team. Hazardous Materials team members will wear personal protective equipment during the process to protect both themselves and the integrity of the sterilized masks.