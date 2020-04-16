Mary D. Bonsignore Macmillan, of The Villages, Florida passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, while under the care of hospice. She was 88.

Mary was born in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Carlo and Mary Minardo. Mary was married to the late Sam Bonsignore for almost 50 years and raised 8 children. They relocated to The Villages in 1994 and shared some of their retirement years with many friends. Mary was remarried to the late Matthew Macmillan and together they enjoyed traveling extensively both domestically and internationally.

Mary is survived by her children, Angela Bonsignore, Carl (Roseann), Sam (Kathy), Joe (Alicia), Jim (Joy), Frank (Melanie) and grandchildren, Carlo, Maria, Sal, Sam, Nick, Joey, Yvonne, Leah, Anna, Danny, Nichole, Dustin, Elisha, Blaise and Mia, great grandchildren, Sienna, Ollie, Otis, Giovanni, Stella, Nataly, Nathan, Karissa, Santana, Caden and Grace. Mary is also survived by her brother, Tom (Marie- deceased) brother, Sam (Rose-deceased) sister, Rita Bennici (Joe) stepchildren, Myra, Colin, Christine and Helen, sisters-in-law, Josie Jonozzo ( Ben-deceased) and Jennie Meznar (Ted-deceased) all nieces and nephews, Millie and Rich Rizza and family plus dearest friends.

Mary’s son, John Bonsignore and son, Chuckie Bonsignore preceded her in death. Mary’s siblings, Josephine Nasca (Sam), Joe Minardo (Genevieve), Jim Minardo (Virgina), Johanna Bertolone (Mike), Chuck Minardo (Kay) and Mickey Buemi (Bill) sisters-in-law, Theresa (Frank) and Francis (Fred) also preceded her in death.

Inurnment at Florida National Cemetery will be private.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in her memory to Cornerstone Hospice, The Villages, Florida (https://cornerstonehospice.org/).