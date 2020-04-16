type here...
Subscribe to our email newsletter

Minivan invades golf cart parking at Live Oak Park in The Villages

Meta Minton

The driver of a minivan took over a parking space designed for a golf cart Thursday afternoon at Live Oak Park in The Villages.

The out-of-place white minivan was turning heads when it was spotted at about 3 p.m. parked at the picturesque park located near the entrance to the Haciendas of Mission Hills, near the intersection of County Road 466 and Morse Boulevard.

This minivan was parked Thursday afternoon at Live Oak Park in The Villages.

The park is not accessible to vehicles other than golf carts, bicycles and pedestrians. The misguided minivan likely made a right turn onto the multi-modal path from Mission Hills Trail.

The park has long been a popular place for a stroll or nature watching, but since the Coronavirus fears shut down so many restaurants, pools and recreations centers, the park has become more popular with Villagers looking for a place to hang out.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Peter Cepukenas

Wisconsin native Peter Cepukenas retired full time to The Villages, loved golf and got seven hole-in-ones in his lifetime.
Read more
News

72 Villagers test positive for COVID-19 as state tallies 23,340 cases

Seventy-two Villages residents have now tested positive for the Coronavirus – with the overwhelming majority living in the Sumter County portion of the mega-retirement community.
Read more
News

CDD 9 urged to get ‘in writing’ financial responsibility for Lofts at Brownwood

Community Development District 9 supervisors on Thursday unanimously approved the annexation of the new Lofts at Brownwood, but only after hearing residents’ warnings to be wary of any potential financial responsibilities.
Read more

Top Story

News

72 Villagers test positive for COVID-19 as state tallies 23,340 cases

Seventy-two Villages residents have now tested positive for the Coronavirus – with the overwhelming majority living in the Sumter County portion of the mega-retirement community.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Bald Eagles In Nest At Pine Ridge

Check out these bald eagles in a nest at Pine Ridge. Thanks to Tom Lamb for sharing his photo! Share your local photos with us...
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

We need a daily virtual town square!

How about a virtual town square during the Coronavirus crisis? A Village of Belvedere resident has an idea.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

New Jersey transplant nabbed after spat with man friend at Summerfield home

A New Jersey transplant was jailed Wednesday afternoon following a nasty scuffle at his Summerfield residence.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Winn-Dixie picks up grocery tabs for first responders and healthcare workers

First responders and healthcare workers shopping at Winn-Dixie stores in The Villages and the surrounding area enjoyed quite a surprise on Monday night.
Read more
Load more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Peter Cepukenas

Wisconsin native Peter Cepukenas retired full time to The Villages, loved golf and got seven hole-in-ones in his lifetime.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

49,763FansLike
3,426FollowersFollow
2,272FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
few clouds
69.6 ° F
71.6 °
67 °
53 %
4.5mph
20 %
Fri
79 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
88 °
Mon
82 °
Tue
75 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment