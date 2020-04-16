Minivan invades golf cart parking at Live Oak Park in The Villages

The driver of a minivan took over a parking space designed for a golf cart Thursday afternoon at Live Oak Park in The Villages.

The out-of-place white minivan was turning heads when it was spotted at about 3 p.m. parked at the picturesque park located near the entrance to the Haciendas of Mission Hills, near the intersection of County Road 466 and Morse Boulevard.

The park is not accessible to vehicles other than golf carts, bicycles and pedestrians. The misguided minivan likely made a right turn onto the multi-modal path from Mission Hills Trail.

The park has long been a popular place for a stroll or nature watching, but since the Coronavirus fears shut down so many restaurants, pools and recreations centers, the park has become more popular with Villagers looking for a place to hang out.