Minnie E. Woods departed for her heavenly home on Monday, April 13, 2020 at the age of 81. Minnie was born on February 11, 1939 in Sumter County, Florida to the late John and Bertha Caruthers Sands. Minnie was a lifelong member of Adamsville Baptist Church and loved singing in the choir with her church family. Minnie was a caregiver to many through the years, a lady filled with love and compassion for others.

Minnie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and will truly be missed by her loved ones. Minnie was pre-deceased by her husband, U.S. Army Retired, Master Sergeant James Frank Woods and was the sole survivor of five brothers and two sisters.

Minnie is survived by sons, James Woods and his wife Amy of Radcliff, KY, Larry Woods and his wife Deniese of Oxford, FL, Michael Woods of Oxford, FL. Daughter, Sheila Woods of Kodak, TN. Ten grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Jon King on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 11:00AM at Banks, Page-Theus Funeral Home, limited to immediate family due to Covid 19 restrictions, but are open to the public through webcasting with the link being announced on her obituary page at www.bankspagetheus.com.