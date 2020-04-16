type here...
New Jersey transplant nabbed after spat with man friend at Summerfield home

Larry D. Croom

Shawn Charles Maciorkowski

A New Jersey transplant was jailed Wednesday afternoon following a nasty scuffle at his Summerfield residence.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies spoke to the victim, who claimed that 51-year-old Shawn Charles Maciorkowski had pushed him outside their residence and locked him out of the house. He claimed Maciorkowski also had pushed him a second time and caused him to trip, a sheriff’s office report claims.

Maciorkowski said the two had been in a verbal altercation and he admitted to “chest bumping” the man outside the residence. He was then taken into custody and transported to the Marion County Jail and charged with simple domestic battery. He is being held on no bond and is due in court May 13 at 1 p.m. to answer to the charge.

