Older Americans need to keep their anxiety under control during Coronavirus fears

The Centers for Disease Control advises that older people and people of any age who have serious underlying health conditions are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

People who may have issues getting assistance if they become ill, like those experiencing homelessness or people with disabilities are also at increased risk from COVID-19.

These conditions and situations may result in increased stress during this pandemic. Fear and anxiety can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions.

Things you can do to support yourself:

• Take breaks from watching, reading, or listening to news stories and social media. Hearing about the pandemic repeatedly can be upsetting.

• Take care of your body. Take deep breaths, stretch, or meditate. Try to eat healthy, well-balanced meals, exercise regularly, get plenty of sleep, and avoid alcohol and drugs.

• Make time to unwind. Try to do some other activities you enjoy.

• Connect with others. Talk with people you trust about your concerns and how you are feeling.

• Call your healthcare provider if stress gets in the way of your daily activities for several days in a row.