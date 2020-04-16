The Centers for Disease Control advises that older people and people of any age who have serious underlying health conditions are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
People who may have issues getting assistance if they become ill, like those experiencing homelessness or people with disabilities are also at increased risk from COVID-19.
These conditions and situations may result in increased stress during this pandemic. Fear and anxiety can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions.
Things you can do to support yourself:
• Take breaks from watching, reading, or listening to news stories and social media. Hearing about the pandemic repeatedly can be upsetting.
• Take care of your body. Take deep breaths, stretch, or meditate. Try to eat healthy, well-balanced meals, exercise regularly, get plenty of sleep, and avoid alcohol and drugs.
• Make time to unwind. Try to do some other activities you enjoy.
• Connect with others. Talk with people you trust about your concerns and how you are feeling.
• Call your healthcare provider if stress gets in the way of your daily activities for several days in a row.
Older Americans need to keep their anxiety under control during Coronavirus fears
