type here...
Subscribe to our email newsletter

Older Americans need to keep their anxiety under control during Coronavirus fears

Villages-News Editorial

The Centers for Disease Control advises that older people and people of any age who have serious underlying health conditions are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
People who may have issues getting assistance if they become ill, like those experiencing homelessness or people with disabilities are also at increased risk from COVID-19.
These conditions and situations may result in increased stress during this pandemic. Fear and anxiety can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions.
Things you can do to support yourself:
• Take breaks from watching, reading, or listening to news stories and social media. Hearing about the pandemic repeatedly can be upsetting.
• Take care of your body. Take deep breaths, stretch, or meditate. Try to eat healthy, well-balanced meals, exercise regularly, get plenty of sleep, and avoid alcohol and drugs.
• Make time to unwind. Try to do some other activities you enjoy.
• Connect with others. Talk with people you trust about your concerns and how you are feeling.
• Call your healthcare provider if stress gets in the way of your daily activities for several days in a row.

Top Story

News

CDD 9 asked to amend boundaries to annex new Lofts at Brownwood

Community Development District 9 is being asked to amend its existing boundaries to take in the new Lofts at Brownwood.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Gorgeous Sunrise Over The Village of Hacienda

Check out this gorgeous sunrise over the Village of Hacienda. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing his photo! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

We need a daily virtual town square!

How about a virtual town square during the Coronavirus crisis? A Village of Belvedere resident has an idea.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Sumter sheriff searching for bandit who stole loaded cart from Villages Wal-Mart

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a thief who made off with a cart-full of items from The Villages Wal-Mart in January.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Winn-Dixie picks up grocery tabs for first responders and healthcare workers

First responders and healthcare workers shopping at Winn-Dixie stores in The Villages and the surrounding area enjoyed quite a surprise on Monday night.
Read more
Load more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Minnie E. Woods

Minnie Woods was a lifelong member of Adamsville Baptist Church and loved singing in the choir with her church family.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

49,762FansLike
3,425FollowersFollow
2,271FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
light rain
64 ° F
68 °
61 °
72 %
3.5mph
90 %
Thu
69 °
Fri
78 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
90 °
Mon
84 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment