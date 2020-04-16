type here...
Subscribe to our email newsletter

Peter Cepukenas

Staff Report

Peter Cepukenas

On Monday, April 6, 2020, Peter J. Cepukenas, loving husband and father of four children and eight grandchildren, passed away at the age of 76.  

Pete was born on August 23, 1943 in Racine, WI to Peter & Muriel Cepukenas. On September 11, 1965, he married Rita Marian Daniels and was the father of four children: Craigh (Diane), Tim, Michelle Maier (Joe) and Joel (Stacy); and the proud grandfather of Allison, Emma, Michael, Alyssa, Zachary, Dominik, Mackenzie, and Lauren. Pete is also survived by sister Ann Williams (Bob) and brother Dean (Joan).

Pete graduated from St. Catherine’s High School in Racine, WI in 1962 and later from (RTI) Racine Technical Institute. He began his 33 year career as a process engineer at Emerson Insinkerator in 1964.

The family cherishes memories of the many holidays spent together and endless Wisconsin summers filled with gatherings of extended family and friends. Pete retired at 55 and felt blessed to be able to winter in Florida and then eventually to live there year round. He absolutely loved it there and his love was much deeper than just great weather. It was the many friends, the community that he adored, and the ability to stay active year round. Anyone who knew Pete knows that he loved Wisconsin Sports (Packers, Brewers & Badgers—he did not discriminate) and golf. On Pete’s love of playing golf, it is noteworthy that he had 7 hole-in-one’s in his lifetime (for those trying to do the math on how that is possible, one estimate is he played over 10,000 rounds of golf over +50 years).

He was known for his strong work ethic, always being “on-the-go,” his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.

Planning funeral services while our nation is battling a pandemic creates more than a few logistical challenges. In light of these challenges, the family will have a celebration of Pete’s life when we are all able to resume our daily lives and gather in large groups. The timing is to be determined but we look forward to communicating the details as soon as possible.

In lieu of flowers, we would like to encourage a donation in his name to St. Jude’s Research Hospital fighting childhood cancer.  Arrangements entrusted with HIERS-BAXLEY Funeral & Cremation Life Event Center, 352-775-7427.  Sentiments may be left online at www.hiers-baxley.com

Related Articles

News

CDD 9 asked to amend boundaries to annex new Lofts at Brownwood

Community Development District 9 is being asked to amend its existing boundaries to take in the new Lofts at Brownwood.
Read more
News

UF Health shifts COVID-19 testing in The Villages to patients showing symptoms

UF Health has announced that it will resume COVID-19 testing in The Villages – this time targeting those who are showing symptoms of the potentially deadly virus instead of mostly asymptomatic residents.
Read more
News

Three more tri-county residents succumb to COVID-19 as local death toll hits 19

Three more tri-county residents have succumbed to the Coronavirus – two in Sumter County and one in Lake County.
Read more

Top Story

News

CDD 9 asked to amend boundaries to annex new Lofts at Brownwood

Community Development District 9 is being asked to amend its existing boundaries to take in the new Lofts at Brownwood.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Gorgeous Sunrise Over The Village of Hacienda

Check out this gorgeous sunrise over the Village of Hacienda. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing his photo! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Villager offers John Prine-style take on mainstream media

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Charlotte man offers a John Prine-style take on mainstream media.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Sumter sheriff searching for bandit who stole loaded cart from Villages Wal-Mart

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a thief who made off with a cart-full of items from The Villages Wal-Mart in January.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Winn-Dixie picks up grocery tabs for first responders and healthcare workers

First responders and healthcare workers shopping at Winn-Dixie stores in The Villages and the surrounding area enjoyed quite a surprise on Monday night.
Read more
Load more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Peter Cepukenas

Wisconsin native Peter Cepukenas retired full time to The Villages, loved golf and got seven hole-in-ones in his lifetime.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

49,761FansLike
3,424FollowersFollow
2,271FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
moderate rain
62.7 ° F
66 °
60 °
93 %
2.5mph
90 %
Thu
68 °
Fri
80 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
90 °
Mon
80 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment