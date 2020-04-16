type here...
Roger George Wendelken

Staff Report

Roger George Wendelken, 82, passed away at home on April 14, 2020. Roger was born in Brooklyn, New York on January 25, 1938. He leaves behind his wife, Ruth, of 58 years and his two sons, Richard in South Florida and Roger who with his wife Miki currently resides in Los Altos, California and Tokyo, Japan. He is also survived by his sister Sandy Ellis and four grandchildren, Carrie, Tess, Hannah and Brent.

As a child, Roger was part of a family adagio troupe appearing on stage and TV with his mother, father, sister and brother. He loved sports and was proficient in numerous sports including golf, softball, tennis and basketball.

Roger was a veteran having served in the US Air Force.

Ruth and Roger moved, with their two sons to South Florida in 1972 from Monroe New York. He retired from Burroughs/Unisys Corporation as their southeast Florida Regional Technical Support Manager after thirty three years with the company.

Roger, with his wife Ruth, moved from the Port Salerno/Stuart area in South Florida to the Harbor Hills Country Club community where they have resided for over twenty years. Roger was often seen participating with his many friends in his favorite sport, golf. He gave of his time in support of the Harbor Hills community, especially the Harbor Hills Ladies Charity where he was recognized by them for the time and effort he spent over the years, spending numerous hours assisting them in their annual clothing drive and community garage sale.

Roger will be interred in the family plot at the Lutheran Cemetery in Queens, New York. Plans are being made for a Life Memorial Service to be held at a future time, to be determined after the current Covid-19 crisis is over.

