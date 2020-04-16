Stupid people and the Coronavirus

To the Editor:

Everyday I read more sad news about people stricken by this virus. I believe it. Why don’t others?

I saw people in Wal-Mart, husband and wife (or maybe just mother and father). Had their tiny baby, under six months, in the shopping cart. No mask, nothing. Why did they all need to come in, couldn’t one stay home with baby or at least out of the store?

Also, I walk my dog at the trail by Paradise pond, (don’t even complain, we always pick up and carry extra bags for others that don’t). The other day they were trimming trees so they blocked the area off with orange cones. Some idiots, at least 17 that I counted, walked right past the cones, sat at picnic tables and ate lunch. Not a care in the world. Tree trimmers working all around them. When a branch lands on them or they trip on one, they will be suing The Villages. What is wrong with people?

I had to leave Publix because I was so enraged at the people who won’t follow the arrows put there for their own safety. It took me longer to shop because I followed the rules, but c’mon, we are retired, we have time. Follow the rules!

How will we ever beat this virus? I guess it’s true, you just can’t fix stupid!

Really hope God will show mercy to all the idiots!

Had to get that out of my system, I feel better now.

Fran Kennedy

Village of Orange Blossom Gardens