Thief sought after fleeing Villages Wal-Mart with $800 worth of merchandise

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in nabbing a bandit who hit The Villages Wal-Mart recently.

The man in the video above is accused of entering the store, located at 4085 Wedgewood Ln., on the morning of March 16 and filling up a shopping cart with more than $800 worth of merchandise. He then walked out of the store without paying for the items, a sheriff’s office report states.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing white shorts and a short sleeve shirt with a dark-colored ball cap. He also may have a goatee, the report says.

Anyone with information on the crime or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective DeArmond at (352) 793-2621 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) and reference case number #1370.