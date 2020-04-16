Villager pushes toward bicycling mileage goal of 100,000

For the 10th year in a row, Villager Jerry Vicenti has cycled and documented more than 7,000 miles every year for a 10-year total mileage of 79,049.

“I have averaged over 7,886 miles per year for the last 10 years riding 25 miles a day seven days a week,” the Village of Hemingway resident said.

From April 1, 2019 to March 3, 2020 he bicycled 8,071 miles.

“Every morning between 7:30 and 8 a.m. I start my ride. It takes approximately two hours. Cycling an average speed of 15 miles per hour, all 79,049 miles has been cycled on the south side of County Road 466 all within The Villages. Last year I set my goal to reach 100,000 miles hopefully with a lot of luck and a little help from God it should take me another three years. It keeps my mind and body in shape to embrace all my other life endeavors,” he said.

Vicenti is a Community Development District 7 supervisor and serves on the Project Wide Advisory Committee. He is president of The Italian Paisans Club.