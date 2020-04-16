We need a daily virtual town square!

To the Editor:

Many miss the entertainment on the town squares, especially while we are following stay-at-home. The Villages is supposed to be “Florida’s Friendliest Hometown;” this is a way to regain some of that feeling during these troubled times.

While live entertainment is not available at the town squares, WVLG radio can easily provide a virtual town square. The prime purpose of the virtual town square is to raise the spirits of the people in the area by reminding them of better times and providing a valuable exercise opportunity.

For at least one hour every day starting at 5:00, broadcast a “virtual town square.”

Here is what would be included:

To raise everyone’s spirits, begin each virtual town square with some patriotic sing-a-long songs, like “America the Beautiful” and our national anthem. The Daily Sun would promote the virtual town squares by publishing the lyrics of the sing-along-songs.

Play music that people enjoyed on the squares. Include a good balance of slow-dance favorites and fast-dance favorites. Also include some line-dances like Cupid Shuffle and Electric Slide.

No breaks for commercials and no DJ chatter, just music. There are no commercials or DJ chatter on the real town squares

End each virtual town square program with an activity like “Bells for Thanks” to thank our local medical workers.

Favorite village square entertainers, like Rocky and the Rollers and Johnny Wild, and Scooter could “donate” a few of the favorite pieces; this would help maintain their fan-base.

If you believe that the virtual town square is a good idea, send an email to WVLGRadio@thevillagesmedia.com

John Kastura

Village of Belvedere