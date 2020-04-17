Amenity fees paying for plenty of activity behind the scenes in The Villages

Residents who have been grumbling about the continued collection of amenity fees during closures caused by the Coronavirus pandemic might be surprised to learn what’s going on behind the scenes in The Villages.

Eighty percent of the District government workforce remains on the job, including members of The Villages Public Safety Department, Community Watch, gate attendants, Community Standards, billing, customer service and administrative employees.

With the recreation centers closed, District Property Management is utilizing this closure time to accomplish approved capital project enhancements to many of the recreation facilities.

“When the restrictions are lifted, our goal is that you will be able to once again enjoy the facilities and amenities in the condition that you have always expected and experienced,” District Manager Richard Baier said in a memo to community development district supervisors.

In addition, the District has begun an aerosol disinfection process to further prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Some of the District facilities receiving this treatment include recreation centers, administration buildings, fire stations, starter shacks and gate houses,” Baier said.

This is in addition to the normal upkeep and maintenance that takes place year-round in The Villages.