type here...
Subscribe to our email newsletter

Criticism through the ages

Barry Evans

Barry Evans
Barry Evans

When I run into an area of complete blankness as to what I should write, The Blonde in the House always remarks that I should reminisce.  That is fine, if I can think of a good subject to reminisce about.  Actually, it doesn’t matter to a couple of people who read my column.  They apparently wait with bated breath for my musings to appear late Friday on the Villages-News web site.  Then they automatically provide their one to three-word comment (they don’t like anything) which they ostensibly consider to be the ultimate in hilariousness.  I am not certain why they bother reading what I write since it obviously bothers them.  On the other hand, I am for making folks happy, and if what I write makes their week, then I am happy to be of help.

What they may not have noticed is that I was a city manager for 42 years. City Managers get critical reviews a lot.  It goes with the territory.  Thus, anything that I receive today is like dew upon the grass – or some other poetic reference. OK, I admit that I am not good at poetic references so anyone may feel free to offer criticism on that area.  I often wished that I was good at poetry. I feel envious when I read some of the poetry that is laid before us here in The Villages. Obviously, there is some that I really like and others not so much. However, I would not offer an adverse comment about any of it since I know that I have no poetic talent so who am I to be negative.

Criticism of what people write goes way back. Plato and Aristotle were a couple of well-known people who were active in that field.  Plato did not even like Homer or Euripides.  He thought that their works should be censored since he didn’t agree with their worldly views. I am aware that Plato has a great reputation, but I still like the Iliad and the Odyssey.  Just because a person has a good rep does not mean that you have to agree with him.  Aristotle was a little nicer in his reviews.  He thought that a good tragedy for example provided relief to those who were reading as it made people forget their own problems.

It must be nice to be able to write and make folks forget their own problems.  We certainly have enough right now.  There is undoubtedly a great deal of frustration and fear, but most matters work themselves out eventually.  It might happen sooner if there were not so many politicians involved, but there I go with negative criticism.  Perhaps, we should all come out with positive comments – like they should positively quit arguing among themselves and get moving on getting us out of this mess.  I note this as someone who has no say in the matter and do wonder what I would do, if I were in a position of influence. 

I guess that we have no choice, but to wait with bated breath to see what eventually will happen.  Whatever does, the sun will still rise, and life will go on.  Let’s hope that it goes on happily!

Barry Evans writes about Life in The Villages for Villages-News.com

Related Articles

Opinions

Virus crisis humor

Columnist Barry Evans delves into some virus crisis humor.
Read more
Opinions

70 percent of world’s population doesn’t use toilet paper

Columnist Barry Evans writes that 70 percent or more of the world’s population doesn’t use toilet paper. You probably do not want to know how they do handle it. 
Read more
Opinions

Sacre Bleu

With all of the gloom and doom in the news, Columnist Barry Evans is here in the nick of time to give us a reason to smile.
Read more

Top Story

News

72 Villagers test positive for COVID-19 as state tallies 23,340 cases

Seventy-two Villages residents have now tested positive for the Coronavirus – with the overwhelming majority living in the Sumter County portion of the mega-retirement community.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Bald Eagles In Nest At Pine Ridge

Check out these bald eagles in a nest at Pine Ridge. Thanks to Tom Lamb for sharing his photo! Share your local photos with us...
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

The Villages Daily Sun eliminates weekly TV insert

A Village of Chatham resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders how the Daily Sun could eliminate the weekly television listings insert but continues to publish a 36-page full-color ad for pre-owned homes in The Villages. Does that really serve the readers?
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

New Jersey transplant nabbed after spat with man friend at Summerfield home

A New Jersey transplant was jailed Wednesday afternoon following a nasty scuffle at his Summerfield residence.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Winn-Dixie picks up grocery tabs for first responders and healthcare workers

First responders and healthcare workers shopping at Winn-Dixie stores in The Villages and the surrounding area enjoyed quite a surprise on Monday night.
Read more
Load more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Minnie Ruth Roberts

Minnie Roberts was a member of the First Baptist Church of The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

49,772FansLike
3,427FollowersFollow
2,275FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
overcast clouds
79.1 ° F
81 °
78 °
61 %
2.5mph
90 %
Fri
84 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
87 °
Mon
82 °
Tue
85 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment