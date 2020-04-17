Criticism through the ages

When I run into an area of complete blankness as to what I should write, The Blonde in the House always remarks that I should reminisce. That is fine, if I can think of a good subject to reminisce about. Actually, it doesn’t matter to a couple of people who read my column. They apparently wait with bated breath for my musings to appear late Friday on the Villages-News web site. Then they automatically provide their one to three-word comment (they don’t like anything) which they ostensibly consider to be the ultimate in hilariousness. I am not certain why they bother reading what I write since it obviously bothers them. On the other hand, I am for making folks happy, and if what I write makes their week, then I am happy to be of help.

What they may not have noticed is that I was a city manager for 42 years. City Managers get critical reviews a lot. It goes with the territory. Thus, anything that I receive today is like dew upon the grass – or some other poetic reference. OK, I admit that I am not good at poetic references so anyone may feel free to offer criticism on that area. I often wished that I was good at poetry. I feel envious when I read some of the poetry that is laid before us here in The Villages. Obviously, there is some that I really like and others not so much. However, I would not offer an adverse comment about any of it since I know that I have no poetic talent so who am I to be negative.

Criticism of what people write goes way back. Plato and Aristotle were a couple of well-known people who were active in that field. Plato did not even like Homer or Euripides. He thought that their works should be censored since he didn’t agree with their worldly views. I am aware that Plato has a great reputation, but I still like the Iliad and the Odyssey. Just because a person has a good rep does not mean that you have to agree with him. Aristotle was a little nicer in his reviews. He thought that a good tragedy for example provided relief to those who were reading as it made people forget their own problems.

It must be nice to be able to write and make folks forget their own problems. We certainly have enough right now. There is undoubtedly a great deal of frustration and fear, but most matters work themselves out eventually. It might happen sooner if there were not so many politicians involved, but there I go with negative criticism. Perhaps, we should all come out with positive comments – like they should positively quit arguing among themselves and get moving on getting us out of this mess. I note this as someone who has no say in the matter and do wonder what I would do, if I were in a position of influence.

I guess that we have no choice, but to wait with bated breath to see what eventually will happen. Whatever does, the sun will still rise, and life will go on. Let’s hope that it goes on happily!

Barry Evans writes about Life in The Villages for Villages-News.com