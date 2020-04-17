type here...
FBI issues warning about scam emails connected to COVID-19 crisis

Larry D. Croom

The FBI is warning area residents of an email scam connected to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The agency is reporting an increase in phishing emails seeking donations or asking people to verify personal information. Those who receive these emails are warned to avoid clicking any links and not to open attachments from unrecognized senders.

The FBI also is reminding residents that government agencies won’t ask for personal information via email. They also encourage residents to verify a charity’s authenticity before donating and to avoid sending donations of cash, gift cards or by wire to such scammers.

For more information, click HERE.

