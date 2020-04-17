type here...
How we can help mother of six who lost it all in fire

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

We are all devastated for our local family that lost their home in a fire. 
Many donations are being made, but I am asking my fellow Villagers to dig deep and please look to see if you might ALSO have some extra paper goods/cleaning products. Even with cash donations, we know these items are NOT available anywhere and this family will need them: toilet paper, paper towels, cleaning wipes, disinfectant, napkins, etc.
Perhaps you weren’t hoarding, but you realize you might have one or two extra rolls or containers of these items. Please add these to your other donations of cash and goods to Cody’s on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. I am sure they will be appreciated.

Janis Loiselle
Village of Hacienda East

 

