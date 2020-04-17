type here...
Subscribe to our email newsletter

Leesburg police nab fugitive wanted for sexually battering 15-year-old girl

Larry D. Croom

Brian Winthrop

Leesburg Police officers nabbed a Pinellas County fugitive recently who was wanted for sexual battery on a 15-year-old girl.

The police department’s Crime Suppression Unit and a K-9 officer were watching a house on April 9 where 40-year-old Brian Nicholas Winthrop, of Oldsmar, was believed to be hiding. The officers quickly closed in on him when his car pulled into the driveway at 114 N Lake Avenue and he immediately fled on foot, a police report states.

Winthrop was told to stop or the K-9 dog would be deployed. When he didn’t heed the warning, K-9 Officer Gary Herrero’s dog, Banner, apprehended Winthrop and held him on the ground until the Crime Suppression Unit’s officers arrived and took him into custody.

Winthrop, who lives at 11911 Sheffield Court in Oldsmar, was transported to UF Health Leesburg Hospital for treatment. After being medically cleared, he was taken to the Lake County Jail and charged with sexual battery and violating his probation on a previous DUI manslaughter charge.

Winthrop was being held on $150,000 bond on the sexual battery charge and no bond on the probation violation. He is due in court May 1 at 9 a.m. to answer to the charges.

Winthrop is accused of sexually battering the teenage girl several times over the course of one evening. Pinellas County sheriff’s detectives say that he and the girl consumed several alcoholic beverages and smoked marijuana while celebrating Winthrop’s 40th birthday. When the girl became sick and went to bed, Winthrop “climbed in the same bed and sexually battered the victim throughout the night,” a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office report states.

During the course of the investigation, detectives reached probable cause for Winthrop’s arrest and attempted to locate him for questioning. But he fled the area and was unable to be located, the report says.

Detectives then obtained a warrant for his arrest for sexual battery and began to search for him. An investigation led detectives to believe he was in Leesburg and the police department was then notified. The investigation into the case is continuing, the report says.

Related Articles

Crime

Lake County sheriff’s deputy accused of soliciting underage girls for porn videos

A Lake County sheriff’s deputy was jailed Tuesday night after allegedly soliciting underage teenage girls to make pornographic videos for money.
Read more
Around Florida

Leesburg man nabbed after allegedly trying to burglarize businesses and vehicle

Leesburg Police arrested a man late Tuesday night who allegedly was attempting to burglarize two downtown businesses and a vehicle.
Read more
Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters battle blaze that damages four condo units

Multiple crews from Leesburg Fire Rescue battled a residential structure fire last week.
Read more

Top Story

News

Purple Heart recipient seeks forgiveness of fine over non-compliant driveway

A Villager who was the recipient of the Purple Heart lost his bid for relief from a $250 fine over his out-of-compliance driveway that has been at the center of a long-running battle.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Water Tower Reflection At Bonita Pass Golf Course

Check out this photo of The Villages water tower reflected in the water at Bonita Pass Executive Golf Course. Thanks to Bob Deusenberry for...
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

This is no way to Make America Great Again

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tamarind Grove resident contends that President Trump isn’t making America great again by leading the way in COVID-19 cases.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Around Florida

Leesburg police nab fugitive wanted for sexually battering 15-year-old girl

Leesburg police officers nabbed a Pinellas County fugitive recently who was wanted for sexual battery on a 15-year-old girl.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Long line of customers outside Sam’s Club in Lady Lake

A long line of customers waited Friday morning outside Sam’s Club in Lady Lake.
Read more
Load more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Minnie Ruth Roberts

Minnie Roberts was a member of the First Baptist Church of The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

49,778FansLike
3,427FollowersFollow
2,275FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
moderate rain
74.2 ° F
76 °
72 °
78 %
2.2mph
20 %
Sat
84 °
Sun
90 °
Mon
83 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
73 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment