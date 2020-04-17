type here...
Long line of customers outside Sam’s Club in Lady Lake

Staff Report

A long line of customers waited Friday morning outside Sam’s Club in Lady Lake.

Customers lined up Friday morning at Sam’s Club in Lady Lake.

Arriving customers were being admitted one by one and counted. Employees and signage reminded customers of the importance of social distancing while they were waiting to enter the store – especially before it opens in the morning. Once a store reaches its capacity, customers will be admitted inside on a “1-out-1-in” basis.

Customers wait their turn at Sam’s Club in Lady Lake

Wal-Mart, including Sam’s Club, has instituted one-way movement through the aisles in a number of their stores, using floor markers and direction from employees to help customers avoid coming into close contact with others as they shop. Signs inside the stores also remind customers of the need to maintain social distancing – especially while they are in lines to checkout. Once customers have made their purchases, they are directed to leave through a different door, which should lessen the instances of people closely passing each other.

